Primecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.92 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and $453.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,796,271 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

