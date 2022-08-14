Presearch Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $35.94 million and $106,269.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

