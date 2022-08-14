PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 897,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $135.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

