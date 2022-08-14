Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWZYF remained flat at 7.69 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.69. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1-year low of 7.69 and a 1-year high of 10.36.

PWZYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 49.25 to 46.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

