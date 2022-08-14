PowerUp Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 17th (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

PowerUp Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 17th. PowerUp Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PWUPU opened at $10.16 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

