PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Short Interest Up 72.4% in July

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWUPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,990. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

