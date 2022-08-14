Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHICW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHICW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Population Health Investment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Population Health Investment stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHICW – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Population Health Investment Trading Up 20.7 %

NASDAQ:PHICW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 9,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,263. Population Health Investment has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.

