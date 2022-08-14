Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Down 43.8% in July

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PONO. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pono Capital by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PONO remained flat at $10.16 during midday trading on Friday. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Pono Capital has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

