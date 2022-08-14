PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,424. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About PolyPid

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.