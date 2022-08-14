PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PolyPid Stock Up 0.7 %
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyPid (PYPD)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.