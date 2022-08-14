Polychain Monsters One Day Trading Volume Tops $446,108.00 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00005874 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $446,108.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063058 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. "

