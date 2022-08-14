Polis (POLIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $197.00

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $344,857.34 and $197.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005665 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00556151 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005314 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00184527 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

