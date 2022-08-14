PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $48.61. 542,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

