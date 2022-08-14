PLDT Inc. (PHI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.99 on September 20th

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.991 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81.

PLDT has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.6%.

NYSE PHI opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

