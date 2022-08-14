PlayDapp Price Hits $0.46 (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $194.91 million and $20.94 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063456 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

