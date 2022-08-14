PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of AGS stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.26. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PlayAGS

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

