PlatinumBAR (XPTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,118.59 and $9.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 112% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,491.99 or 0.99888704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00229057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00144003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00263604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00051767 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

