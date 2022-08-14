Piper Sandler Raises Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Riskified’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after buying an additional 234,003 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

