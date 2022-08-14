Piper Sandler Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $15.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGHT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

SGHT stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $462.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $83,918,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

