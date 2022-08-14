Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,979,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 541.7 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PIAIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
