Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,979,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 541.7 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PIAIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

