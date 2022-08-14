Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 563,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

