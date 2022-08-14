Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

