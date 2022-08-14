Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,166 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $597,211. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

