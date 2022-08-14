Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,784 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $526.88 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.80.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

