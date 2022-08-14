Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Insider Activity

Ciena Price Performance

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,902. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.