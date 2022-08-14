Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.54 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $270.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.10 and its 200 day moving average is $243.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

