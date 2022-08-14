Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of InMode by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,427 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

INMD opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

