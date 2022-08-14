Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $90.49 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

