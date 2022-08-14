Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,979 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $506.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 556.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,362 shares of company stock worth $15,644,017. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

