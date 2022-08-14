PHI Token (PHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $422,696.57

PHI Token (PHI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. PHI Token has a market cap of $422,696.57 and approximately $7.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PHI Token

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PHI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

