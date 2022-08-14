Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,083,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 163,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $281.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

