Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Pershing Square Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PSHZF stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $41.44.
Pershing Square Company Profile
