Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 308,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Marie Largent bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,932.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $74,140. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 110,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,714. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.