People s United Financial Inc. Sells 48,673 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,673 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 1.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RWO opened at $48.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.