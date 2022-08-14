People s United Financial Inc. Sells 45,270 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,270 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 312,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,249,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

