People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,676 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $217.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

