People s United Financial Inc. Sells 14,014 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

