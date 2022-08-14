People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 2,430 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Dover by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Dover by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.