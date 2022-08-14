People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

