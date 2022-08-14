People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Up 2.3 %
DHR stock opened at $297.75 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
