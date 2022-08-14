People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $297.75 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.71.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

