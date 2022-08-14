PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

PYPL opened at $101.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.