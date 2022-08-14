Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 1.30. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $132,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

