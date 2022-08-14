Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.