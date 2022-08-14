Patrick Cook Sells 8,648 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,977.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $5.40 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FTC Solar by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FTC Solar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $2,449,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About FTC Solar

FTCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.