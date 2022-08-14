Patrick Cook Sells 8,648 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,977.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
FTC Solar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $5.40 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FTC Solar by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FTC Solar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $2,449,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.