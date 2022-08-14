Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer Sells 750 Shares

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Robert Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Michael Robert Kramer sold 250 shares of Pathward Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $8,687.50.

On Thursday, August 4th, Michael Robert Kramer sold 250 shares of Pathward Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $8,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

