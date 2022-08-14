Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsec Capital Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCX. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCX remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.52.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

