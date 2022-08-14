Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after buying an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after buying an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

NYSE:PH traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.00. 420,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,488. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.76.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

