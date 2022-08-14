Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,109 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,109 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of F traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,182,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,142,896. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

