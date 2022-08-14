Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 25,835,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,884,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.