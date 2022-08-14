Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,307,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,310,470. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.