Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 37,675,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,237,060. The company has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.